Rules of the four way stop

Downtown Gadsden has seen many changes this year, new murals, pedestrian crosswalks and new signage. However, the most noticeable change has just begun.

In preparation for the conversion of stoplights into four-way stops on Chestnut and Broad from 1st to 7th street, with the exception of 1st and Broad, the traffic lights have begun blinking red and will do so for the next 26 days.

The proper way to use a four-way stop

Come to a complete stop.

Make eye contact when possible.

Don’t assume the “bigger road” has priority.

Proceed decisively when it’s your turn

Don’t wave other drivers through if it creates confusion.

Right of way

First car to stop has the right of way.

If two cars stop at the same time, the vehicle on the right goes first.

Left turns always yield to oncoming traffic.

What to Do When Everyone Arrives at Once

At a four-way stop, it’s common for multiple vehicles to arrive at the same time. When that happens, the rules still apply, but drivers must rely on order and communication to avoid confusion.

If all four vehicles stop at nearly the same moment:

Look to your right. The vehicle on your right has the right of way.

If no clear order emerges, someone must proceed first. This is usually the driver who pauses least or is most clearly ready to move.

Once one vehicle goes, the intersection falls into sequence. The remaining drivers proceed in order using the same rules.

In some cases, two vehicles can move at the same time if their paths do not cross. For example, cars traveling in opposite directions going straight may proceed together.

However, not all four vehicles are permitted to move at once. The intersection is designed for a clear, predictable order of movement, not simultaneous entry.

When in doubt: pause, make eye contact, and avoid waving other drivers through if it creates confusion. Predictability is safer than politeness.

Pedestrians at a Four-Way Stop

At a four-way stop, pedestrians always have the right of way once they are in the crosswalk, and drivers are required to yield.

1. If a pedestrian is already crossing

Drivers must stop and wait completely.

It doesn’t matter whose turn it is among vehicles.

The pedestrian movement takes priority over all cars.

2. If a pedestrian is waiting to cross

Drivers should yield if the pedestrian has clearly indicated intent to cross (standing at curb, stepping forward, etc.).

In practice, most drivers will stop to avoid confusion or hesitation in the intersection.

3. If multiple cars are negotiating right-of-way

Pedestrians override the normal “who goes first” rules.

Even if it’s your turn, you do not proceed if a pedestrian is in your path.

These tips will help you navigate the newest change in Downtown Gadsden.