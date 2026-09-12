Saint James Catholic School named National Beta School of Merit

On Sept. 4, the Diocese of Birmingham announced that Saint James Catholic School has been recognized as a 2025-2026 National Beta School of Merit.

The National Beta School of Merit award is given to honor a club’s dedication and commitment to academic excellence. To achieve this honor, a school must include members from all eligible grade levels in their Beta club. This year, 6,103 clubs across the country received this award.

In a congratulatory letter to the school, Bobby Hart, CEO of National Beta, said, “Thank you for your continued support of National Beta and commitment to developing future leaders!”

“We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition as a National Beta School of Merit,” Kierra Porter, the Beta Club Sponsor at St. James, stated. “This honor is especially meaningful because our students are challenged by a rigorous academic curriculum, with many of our Beta Club members already working a grade level ahead in various subjects.”

“They balance these academic expectations with extracurricular activities, service and leadership responsibilities, while also smoothly orchestrating several of our school’s major events throughout the year. Their ability to excel in the classroom while remaining actively involved in the life of our school speaks volumes about their dedication, character, and leadership. This recognition is a true reflection of the hard work of our Beta students and the teachers and families who continually support and encourage them.”

With more than 500,000 active members from grade 4 to grade 12 and 14,000 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement to school and community and fosters leadership skills. Visit betaclub.org for more information.

Submitted by St. James Catholic School.