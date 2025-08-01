Subscribe
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
August 3, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
August 3, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Samuel Anderson Roden

A memorial gathering will be held at 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, August 1, 2025, at Village Chapel for Samuel Anderson Roden, 85, of Attalla, who died Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

Sam was known to be a good and hard-working man. He had a big heart, and always tried to help everyone in any way possible. He enjoyed fishing, and he worked as a mechanic for many years at Ryder.

Sam was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Lynn Roden; parents, Clarence and Lassie Roden; and sister, Delores Roden.

He is survived by his son, Dana Roden; grandchildren, Samuel “Bird” and Christy; sisters, Sandra Drake and Lawana Brown; special friend, Glenda Roden; and a host of extended family and friends.

Special thanks to Billy Ray Thacker; and also to all of Sam’s neighbors and friends.

Picture of Kaitlin Hoskins

Kaitlin Hoskins

Latest News

Gadsden approves truck route restrictions
Alabama Power sued over coal ash in Gadsden
Fun at Chamber Business Expo
Federal court keeps Gadsden Jobs Corps open for now
GSCC announces annual father-son baseball camp

Latest E-Edition

08-01-2025 E-Edition

To download and view the most recent edition of The Messenger, click here.

08-01-25 E-Edition

Quick Links

Subscription Information

The Messenger delivered to your door.

Contact Us

X-twitter Facebook Instagram
Copyright © 2025 Gadsden Messenger | Designed by Plexamedia