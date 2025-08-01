A memorial gathering will be held at 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, August 1, 2025, at Village Chapel for Samuel Anderson Roden, 85, of Attalla, who died Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

Sam was known to be a good and hard-working man. He had a big heart, and always tried to help everyone in any way possible. He enjoyed fishing, and he worked as a mechanic for many years at Ryder.

Sam was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Lynn Roden; parents, Clarence and Lassie Roden; and sister, Delores Roden.

He is survived by his son, Dana Roden; grandchildren, Samuel “Bird” and Christy; sisters, Sandra Drake and Lawana Brown; special friend, Glenda Roden; and a host of extended family and friends.

Special thanks to Billy Ray Thacker; and also to all of Sam’s neighbors and friends.