Sherry Noah Hester

Sherry Noah Hester, 65, of Attalla, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Sherry was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She cherished her family, especially her children and grandchildren, and also had a special place in her heart for all animals. She was known to have a green thumb and enjoyed growing flowers and other greenery.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Damien and Peggy Noah; and brother, Danny Noah.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce Hester; children, Marshall (Deanna) Williams, Misty (Tim) Bowman, Neil (Brooke) Williams, and Jill (Joey) Elrod; chosen daughter, Trisha (Arthur) Boykin; grandchildren, Ansley Williams (Josh Copley), Connor Williams, Tori Bowman, Madalynn (Chase) Henson, Eli Williams, Ethan Williams, and Ayden Elrod; chosen grandson, Nate Boykin; soon-to-be great-grandson, Walker Blake Copley; siblings, Becky Culli, Stacie Holloway, and David Noah; special niece, Kim (John) French; and her special fur-babies, Pudding and Remi.

Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made at the Gadsden Animal Clinic for the Huckaby’s Hope for Paws fund.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Sherry Noah Hester please visit our Sympathy Store.

Picture of Kaitlin Hoskins

Kaitlin Hoskins

