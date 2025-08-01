Sherry Noah Hester, 65, of Attalla, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Sherry was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She cherished her family, especially her children and grandchildren, and also had a special place in her heart for all animals. She was known to have a green thumb and enjoyed growing flowers and other greenery.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Damien and Peggy Noah; and brother, Danny Noah.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce Hester; children, Marshall (Deanna) Williams, Misty (Tim) Bowman, Neil (Brooke) Williams, and Jill (Joey) Elrod; chosen daughter, Trisha (Arthur) Boykin; grandchildren, Ansley Williams (Josh Copley), Connor Williams, Tori Bowman, Madalynn (Chase) Henson, Eli Williams, Ethan Williams, and Ayden Elrod; chosen grandson, Nate Boykin; soon-to-be great-grandson, Walker Blake Copley; siblings, Becky Culli, Stacie Holloway, and David Noah; special niece, Kim (John) French; and her special fur-babies, Pudding and Remi.

Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made at the Gadsden Animal Clinic for the Huckaby’s Hope for Paws fund.

