Skate park future uncertain

Fifteen years ago, a group of skateboarders contacted a couple who owned an unused lot with a slab of concrete on it. Their idea was to fix up the lot and create a home away from home for skaters like them.

According to the ones who still skate there, that is exactly what they did.

The group was told they were welcome to skate there if they kept the property clean, according to Nolan Shore, one of the skaters who is currently working to keep up the lot.

The land was sold around 2020 to a new owner who, although they have never met in person, continued to allow the skaters to use the space.

On Aug. 16, Jason Wilson made a Facebook post about the dedication of the group who put their own time, money and skills into work on a DIY skate park for the community. The post gained traction and found its way to the property owner’s insurance agency who informed him of the liability, according to Shore.

Demolition was set for Thursday, Aug. 21, but on Tuesday a group of skaters attended the city council meeting to state their claim.

“It might look just like a patch of concrete with ramps on it, but to us it’s so much more,” Tristen Jackson said at the city council meeting. “It’s a place we’ve built ourselves with our own hands, money and time. It’s a safe place where kids can go instead of being on the streets.”

Recently the owner of the property offered it to the city, but there was no immediate use for it so they declined, according to Wilson.

“I don’t think the context of the slab and the skate park was really known at the time,” Wilson said.

“Just as a piece of real estate, they didn’t have a use for it.”

Wilson hopes the owner is still willing to donate the property to the city, which has more protections against liabilities in the event someone is injured. Wilson also said earlier that morning he received approval of funds to be used to design a proper skate park, although the location is undecided, and asked that the group be considered when the design process starts.

“I love the idea of building a new skate park,” Michael Thorson said at the council meeting. “I love that to death, but I feel that we would be at a great loss if we lost The Slab itself just for how long it’s been here.”

The Slab itself holds deep meaning to the skaters, many of the original group who started the clean-up have passed away. Alex Hamilton was one of those who were lost along the way. For years it was difficult for some of the original members to get back out there to consistently keep up the property, according to Shore.

“I personally started coming out here because it was dead,” Shore said. “It broke my heart to come out here and see it just overgrown and not being skated.”

Shore said once he started coming back and cleaning it up more people began showing up. He said it was a domino effect. They began to coordinate clean-up efforts and started a group chat, which is now up to 42 members.

The group is dedicated to keeping the park a safe environment for skaters of all ages. They have rules and stipulations, which encourage no drug use and no obscene graffiti. They said they want a safe place for kids to come so the sport can continue.

“It’s where friendships are built, confidence is gained and where young people feel like they belong,” Jackson said.

The council expressed their support of the group and showed appreciation for the hard work, money and dedication they have put into the park, not just for themselves, but for the use of all skaters in Gadsden.

Shore said they are working towards establishing a non-profit to better work with the city and not just be “a bunch of skaters out here.”

The support of the council shocked the group.

“Seeing the transition go from, ‘uh, well, shoo’ to them accepting us with open arms like that,” Shore said. “That is heavy. It’s amazing.”

To sign a petition in support of The Slab, visit change.org and search for Save Gadsden’s Skate Slab from Demolition.