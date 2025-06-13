Snead State welcomes new coach

Snead State Community College announced the appointment of David Wisener as the new Head Coach of the Snead State Lady Parsons Tennis Program.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Wisener to our athletics department,” said Snead State Athletic Director Casey Underwood. “Coach Wisener’s proven track record of success throughout Marshall County athletics will be a tremendous asset to our program. We’re confident that he will expand a program of excellence and integrity within our tennis program.”

Coach Wisener is stepping into the role following the retirement of Coach Matt Holaday. Holaday served as head coach for 12 years. Before coming to Snead State, he served as the head coach for both the boys and girls tennis teams at Guntersville High School and Madison Academy. While coaching at Snead State, he continued to teach at Guntersville Middle School. He also had two brief stints as the head coach at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Coach Wisener comes to Snead State after 18 years of coaching at Douglas High School in Marshall County. Wisner began coaching Tennis and Cross Country at Douglas High School in 2007, where he led the Tennis Program to six County Tournament titles, seven Sectional Tournament Titles, two Alabama State Doubles Tournament titles, and seven Alabama State Top 5 Tournament Team finishes. Known for his strategic coaching style and emphasis on academic and personal growth, Coach Wisener has earned respect both regionally and nationally. Coach Wisner holds a Bachelor degree in mechanical engineering from The University of Alabama in Huntsville.

“I’m honored to join Snead State Community College and lead the tennis program,” said Coach Wisener. “My wife, children, and I have been involved in tennis in this area for almost 20 years. Together, we built a very successful program at Douglas High School. We know many of the tennis players in this area, and most of the coaches in Marshall County and surrounding areas. I look forward to recruiting talented student-athletes who

will work hard in the classroom and on the tennis court. I desire to see my players excel and be good ambassadors for Snead State and its community.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Coach Holaday for his years of dedication and leadership in building a strong women’s tennis program at Snead State. His commitment to our student-athletes both on and off the court has left a lasting legacy. As we welcome Coach Wisener to the Parson family, we’re excited for the future of the program. Coach Wisener brings a fresh energy and a passion for mentoring student-athletes that aligns perfectly with our mission. I’m confident he will continue to grow the success and tradition of Snead State tennis,” said Snead State Community College President Dr. Joe Whitmore.