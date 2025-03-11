Snead women’s basketball ends in second place in ACCC Division II

The Snead State Community College Women’s Basketball Team had a great season under first year Head Coach Kenny Hill, improving to 21-7 from 7-20 a year ago.

Hill was hired from Guntersville and made an immediate impact as the Lady Parsons finished second in the ACCC Division II standings. Snead State went 10-2 in conference play and finished runner-up in the ACCC Division II Championship, falling 55-45 in the championship game to No. 1 seed Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

The Lady Parsons cruised to the championship game with an 80-49 semifinal win over Wallace-Selma. fueled by standout performances from All-Tournament Team selections Tazi Harris of Guntersville and Nailah Mayes of Adamsville.

“This team showed so much heart all season,” Hill said. “We came up short in the final,

but I’m incredibly proud of their fight and determination. To finish as conference runner-

up is an accomplishment, and I know these players will use this as motivation moving

forward.”

Snead State was well-represented in the ACCC postseason awards. Mayes and Tazi were recognized as first-team All-ACCC. La’Mya McGrue of Oxford was named to the second team.

“We are incredibly proud of how hard our women’s basketball team competed this season. Finishing with a 21-7 overall record and going 10-2 in conference play is a testament to their dedication, resilience and teamwork. To close out the season with a 9-1 run in our last 10 games speaks volumes about their determination, growth, and our coaching staff for their leadership and the culture they’ve built within this program. These young women have represented Snead State with pride, and we couldn’t be more excited about the future of our program,” said Snead State Athletic Director Casey Underwood.