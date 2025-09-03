Southeastern Conference season preview

By Cole Frederick

For the first time since 2013-2014, the Southeastern Conference has experienced a two-year championship “drought.” The SEC has been the most dominant conference in college football for the last two decades, and while it still is the best league top-to-bottom, the Big 10 has produced the last two national champions in Michigan and Ohio State.

This year, there isn’t an overwhelming favorite to win the title. Texas and Ohio State, who meet in Week 1 in Columbus, have the best odds to win the national championship, followed by Penn State, Georgia, Clemson and Alabama.

Last year, the SEC earned three playoff bids. Georgia won the conference championship, while Texas and Tennessee earned at-large bids. Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina were left out in favor of SMU and Indiana, and it was arguably the most disappointing season for the SEC since 2014.

Entering 2025, Texas, Alabama and Georgia are the favorites to win the SEC, and all are projected to make the playoffs. The middle tier of teams includes LSU, Texas A&M, Florida, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Tennessee, and it would not be surprising if several teams in that group contended for playoff spots. Missouri has one of the easiest schedules in the league, but they should take a step back after last year. Auburn is the biggest enigma in the conference. The Tigers have talent, but Hugh Freeze is feeling the pressure after back-to-back losing seasons to start his tenure on the Plains. Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Mississippi State will all be fighting for bowl eligibility.

SEC Week 1 Rankings

Texas

Alabama

Georgia

LSU

Texas A&M

Florida

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Ole Miss

Tennessee

Auburn

Missouri

Arkansas

Vanderbilt

Kentucky

Mississippi State

Week 1 Previews and Predictions

Game of the Week

Texas at Ohio State (-1.5). The two title favorites square off in Columbus, and Arch Manning finally gets his chance to run his own team. It will be hard for Manning to live up to the hype, but he has the best playcaller in the country in Steve Sarkisian, and the Longhorns have plenty of talent surrounding Manning on offense. If the offensive line comes together, Texas has a real chance to win a national title. Playing the defending champion on the road will provide quite the challenge week 1, but the Longhorns have a more complete team, and they have a real chance to pull off an upset to start the year. Prediction: Texas 34, Ohio State 31.

Central Arkansas at Missouri. Eli Drinkwitz has built a consistent winner in Columbia, and a favorable schedule will give the Tigers a chance at another successful season. The talent level isn’t quite as high as it was a season ago, but the Tigers will still be a tough out in the SEC. Prediction: Missouri 44, Central Arkansas 10.

Auburn at Baylor (+2.5). Friday night is the most important game of Hugh Freeze’s career. After a disappointing second season, Freeze has revamped the roster and has the talent to compete with anyone in the conference. However, a loss on Friday night to Baylor would be a horrific way for Freeze to begin his pivotal third season. Auburn has Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Georgia in the first half of the season, and the Tigers can’t afford to lose more than two of those games. Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold has plenty of weapons on the perimeter, and this should be an explosive offense. Prediction: Auburn 34, Baylor 24.

Syracuse at Tennessee (-13.5). Josh Heupel led the Vols to the playoffs last season, and while the result wasn’t what Tennessee fans wanted, it was still an impressive season. Heupel essentially parted ways with quarterback Nico Iamaleava due to NIL disputes in the offseason, but his team is still expected to contend in the SEC due to a very talented defense. Prediction: Tennessee 27, Syracuse 10.

Mississippi State at Southern Miss (+12). As expected, Jeff Lebby had a difficult first season in Starkville. Fans knew the roster rebuild would likely take a few seasons, and while the team should be improved in Year 2, reaching a bowl game will still be very challenging. Prediction: Mississippi State 34, Southern Miss 31.

Toledo at Kentucky (-7.5). The Wildcats finished with a losing record in 2024 for the first time since the Covid year in 2020, and the pressure is mounting for the longest-tenured coach in the SEC. Mark Stoops has been in charge since 2013, and his program is trending in the wrong direction. Zach Calzada is expected to start at quarterback, and this is the third SEC program he has played for after Texas A&M and Auburn. The Wildcats could be on upset alert this Saturday as they take on a talented Toledo squad. Prediction: Kentucky 26, Toledo 23.

Marshall at Georgia (-39.5). Despite winning the SEC title in 2024, it still felt like an uncharacteristic season overall for a Kirby Smart team. The Bulldogs weren’t explosive offensively, and while they still had dominant games on defense, they didn’t have the same intensity and discipline as previous Georgia teams. Expectations are still high for Georgia, but it certainly feels like the program has lost a bit of its luster since winning back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023. Prediction: Georgia 38, Marshall 0.

Alabama at Florida State (+13.5). After a disappointing 9-4 finish in his inaugural season, Kalen DeBoer has championship aspirations entering year two. Alabama will have one of the top defenses in the country, and Ty Simpson takes over for Jalen Milroe and will lead one of the most talented offenses in the country. Everything is shaping up for the Tide to bounce back in a major way in 2025, and they should cruise over a rebuilding Florida State squad. Prediction: Alabama 38, Florida State 17.

Alabama A&M at Arkansas. Sam Pittman likely saved his job with a 7-6 campaign in 2024, and it will likely take at least six wins this season for Pittman to return for 2026. The Razorbacks have talent on offense, but if they struggle, it will be on the defensive side of the ball. Prediction: Arkansas 48, Alabama A&M 9.

Illinois State at Oklahoma (-35.5). The arrival of transfer quarterback John Mateer gives Brent Venables the most complete team he’s had in Norman… if Mateer adjusts well to the SEC. Mateer had a stellar season at Washington State a year ago, and he gives the Sooners a real chance at contending for a playoff bid. Prediction: Oklahoma 41, Illinois State 3.

Long Island at Florida. The Gators face one of the toughest schedules in the country yet again, but Billy Napier has a very strong roster capable of beating anyone. If DJ Lagway stays healthy, Florida will be a playoff contender. Prediction: Florida 52, Long Island 6.

UTSA at Texas A&M (-22.5). Mike Elko enters his second season in College Station with a team expected to contend for a playoff spot. The Aggies are loaded on offense with Marcel Reed at quarterback, but it will be the defensive side that determines whether or not they can make the 12-team field. Prediction: Texas A&M 45, UTSA 24.

Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt (-36). Clark Lea has built Vanderbilt into a competitive program, and last year, the Commodores had their first winning season since 2013. Diego Pavia returns at quarterback, and Vanderbilt has a chance to make the postseason again if they can pull off an upset or two this season. Prediction: Vanderbilt 45, Charleston Southern 16.

LSU at Clemson (-4). The second top-10 matchup of the weekend features a battle of Tigers and a battle of Death Valleys as LSU travels to Clemson. This matchup features two Heisman candidates at quarterback as Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik square off, and both teams have a chance to contend for a national title. Brian Kelly is 0-3 in openers as the head coach of LSU, and it will be tough for his Tigers to leave Clemson with a victory on Saturday night. Prediction: Clemson 31, LSU 24.

Georgia State at Ole Miss (-38). It’s rare for a Lane Kiffin team to be under the radar, but the Rebels haven’t received much attention this offseason. Austin Simmons takes over for Jaxson Dart at quarterback, and Kiffin had another impressive haul in the transfer portal. The schedule sets up nicely early on for Ole Miss, and they should be undefeated when LSU visits Oxford. Prediction: Ole Miss 48, Georgia State 13.

Virginia Tech at South Carolina (-8). After a surprising 9-win campaign in 2024, the Gamecocks have their highest preseason expectations since Steve Spurrier was roaming the sidelines. Shane Beamer has turned South Carolina into a playoff contender, and quarterback LaNorris Sellers is one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in college football. The schedule is brutal for the Gamecocks, but they will be one of the toughest opponents to face each week in the SEC. South Carolina has a tough opener on Sunday against Virginia Tech as Beamer faces the program his father, Frank, built from scratch, but the Gamecocks are too talented for the Hokies. Prediction: South Carolina 27, Virginia Tech 16.