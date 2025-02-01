Southside bowlers headed to state tournament

Photo: Southside’s Evan Clay (pictured below) helped the Panthers finish in first place in the Class 6A/7A division at the AHSAA North Regional Tournament at Spare Times Bowling Center in Trussville. (AHSAA photo by David Holtsford)

The Southside High bowling team swept its way to the Class 6A/7A North Regional title on Thursday, Jan. 30 in Trussville.

Southside (25-2) overcame James Clemens, 1,441 to 1,426, in winners’ bracket. The Panthers (25-2) earned the top seed at the state tournament beginning Monday, Feb. 3 at the Bowlero Center in Mobile. Southside goes up against Dothan in the opening round.

Trey Morgan had a big hand in the Panthers’ win against James Clemens with a 246 score, good for a second-place tie in the traditional round format.

Southside opened the regional tournament with a 1,679 to 1,368 quarterfinal victory over Mountain Brook, followed by a 1,595 to 1,497 win over Tuscaloosa County in the semifinals. Southside’s Evan Clay had the top two-game traditional series with 503 pins, rolling a 276 and 227.

Following Clay for the Panthers in combined games was Alex Norris at 428 and Brady Ellis at 403. Clay finished first in single game scoring at 276. Ellis and Norris rolled respective games of 228 and 217.