Etowah County students Ella Loyd and MeiLeigh Mintz, both students at Southside High School, attended the Alfa Youth Leadership Conference Nov. 10-11 at the Alabama 4-H Center in Columbiana.

Out of more than 250 applicants, the conference brought together almost 90 ninth- and 10th-grade students from across Alabama for an opportunity to develop leadership skills and learn more about the state’s agricultural industry, according to the Alfa website.

“Federation President Jimmy Parnell always encourages young people to learn to think for themselves,” Hunter McBrayer, Alabama’s FFA leadership programs director said on the website.” This conference is designed to gather students from across the state in one place to teach them just how to do that.”

Throughout the event, students explored ways to advocate for agriculture, recognize their individual potential and prepare to take on leadership roles in their schools and communities. The conference also provided an opportunity for participants to connect with other students who share an interest in leadership and agriculture.

The conference was sponsored by the Alabama Farmers Federation, Alabama Farmers Ag Foundation, Etowah County Farmers Federation, Alabama Ag Credit and Alabama Farm Credit.