Southside Mayor Dana Synder announces run for re-election

Mayor Dana Snyder officially announced her candidacy for re-election Monday, March 10, citing progress made over the past four years and her vision for Southside’s future.

A lifelong resident, a dedicated public servant, and a proud grandmother of twelve, Snyder has spent her first term delivering results, championing economic growth, and prioritizing public safety. Now, she is ready to build on that momentum with bold plans for the future, according to a press release on her re-election campaign.

“Southside is my home, and serving as mayor has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Snyder. “We’ve accomplished so much together — building essential infrastructure, strengthening public safety, and laying the groundwork for economic growth. But there is still work to be done. I’m running for re-election to keep Southside moving forward.”

During her tenure, Snyder has led restructuring efforts to ensure long-term success for future leaders and residents. Additionally, plans are in motion for a state-of-the-art sports complex to enhance recreation and economic opportunities. She has also prioritized efforts to recruit a grocery store, ensuring better access to essential goods for residents.

Snyder brings decades of experience in law, accounting and municipal governance to her role. Her leadership has earned recognitions, including:

The Alabama League of Municipalities’ Emeritus Award in Municipal Government

A Certificate from Auburn University’s Economic Development Institute

The FIERCE Award from the Etowah Chamber of Commerce for her leadership and community impact

As she seeks re-election, Snyder’s vision remains clear: to build a safe, financially strong, and thriving Southside. Her priorities include:

Breaking ground on the Northbound Coosa River Bridge – A critical infrastructure project for safety and economic growth.

Developing the Southside Sports Complex – Expanding recreational and tourism opportunities.

Expanding business recruitment efforts – Ensuring Southside remains a thriving place for families and entrepreneurs.

Strengthening public safety & city services – Keeping the community safe and well-served.

Fighting for responsible financial policies – Ensuring tax dollars are used wisely for long-term infrastructure.

Pushing for smart economic policies – Balancing growth with fiscal responsibility.

Advancing the Sidewalk Safety Project on School Drive– An 80 percent grant-funded project addressing major safety concerns for students and families.

“My commitment to responsible financial planning and community safety has never wavered, even in the face of opposition,” said Snyder. “A strong future for Southside is too important to let politics stand in the way. I will continue fighting for policies and projects that invest in our community’s growth while ensuring the safety of our residents.”

As Election Day approaches, Snyder encourages residents to stay engaged, ask questions and join the conversation about Southside’s future.

For more information about Snyder’s re-election campaign or how to get involved, visit www.electdanasnyder.com.

Snyder will face-off against Etowah County commissioner Joey Statum, who announced his campaign for Mayor of Southside toward the end of 2024.