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Southside offense, defense shine in 30-7 win over Chelsea

By Alex Chaney

On Friday, Aug. 21, Southside played against Chelsea at Southside High, with Southside ultimately defeating Chelsea 30-7.

In the first quarter, Southside scored at the 9:25 mark with a long touchdown pass to Southside’s #0, Deegan Garrett. Then, with 4:46 left on the clock, Southside scored again with a touchdown run by Southside’s #21, Miles Rickles.

Southside’s band performed a show at halftime. Photo courtesy of Alex Chaney.

In the second quarter, Chelsea answered with a short touchdown run with 7:00 remaining.

Then, with 5:08 on the clock, Southside scored again with yet another touchdown pass to Deegan Garrett.

After a quick drive with mere seconds on the clock, Southside scored again.

In the second half of the game, Southside scored on a safety, securing their win over Chelsea.

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