Southside offense, defense shine in 30-7 win over Chelsea

By Alex Chaney
On Friday, Aug. 21, Southside played against Chelsea at Southside High, with Southside ultimately defeating Chelsea 30-7.
In the first quarter, Southside scored at the 9:25 mark with a long touchdown pass to Southside’s #0, Deegan Garrett. Then, with 4:46 left on the clock, Southside scored again with a touchdown run by Southside’s #21, Miles Rickles.
In the second quarter, Chelsea answered with a short touchdown run with 7:00 remaining.
Then, with 5:08 on the clock, Southside scored again with yet another touchdown pass to Deegan Garrett.
After a quick drive with mere seconds on the clock, Southside scored again.
In the second half of the game, Southside scored on a safety, securing their win over Chelsea.