Southside ready for volleyball

By Mark Everett Kelly, Sports Editor

The 2025 Etowah County Volleyball season is just weeks away, and many of the local teams are counting the days until the season begins.

The Southside Panthers hope to build on their successful record, as they’ve won at least 20 games every season.

Angie Reavis’ squad features a wealth of seniors, including Anna Beth Cashman and Ellie Rogers. Both players grew up in the program, and now it’s their turn to help guide their younger teammates into the “Southside Way.”

“We just have to learn how to play with each other, teach them where to go; it’ll all come naturally. We are working out at 7 a.m. every morning together,” Rogers said.

While the Lady Panthers ventured deeper into the postseason than any other team in Etowah County, losing to Buckhorn in the second round after defeating Pell City, both players feel they underachieved.

“Overall, we did really well, but we could have gone farther than losing in the second round of the regionals,” Cashman said.

Cashman appreciates the valuable time on the court time with her teammates after missing parts of last season with an ankle injury.

“It taught me that every time I’m out there on the court, I need to give it my all because you don’t know how much time you have left,” the senior said.