Southside soccer heads to Huntsville for state championship

John Hunt Park in Huntsville is the place to be this Thursday as Southside’s boys and girls teams will be competing in the final four tournament for a shot at a State championship. Action will start at 1 p.m. when the Lady Panthers take on Mountain Brook. The boys will then play at 3 p.m. against Gardendale. The state championship game will be held Saturday should either side advance Thursday.

The Lady Panthers punched their ticket to the final 4 emphatically with a 2-0 win over a talented Athens squad. Anabella Thapa and Leah Lewis scored one goal each.

Kinsey Carter achieved 2 assists. Goalkeeper Hannah Maddox had 12 saves.The Lady Panthers are playing their best ball right now.

Southside’s boys side needed some late game theatrics Monday night against Randolph to make it to the final four tournament. The Panthers were behind 3-2 with 5 minutes left in the game. Their season looked to be over. Suddenly, Pranjal Sharma sent home an equalizer and Southside had new life. Camren Thompson then scored with 3 minutes remaining to complete his hat trick and give Southside the lead. Southside’s goalkeeper Hayes Cosby finished with 9 saves.