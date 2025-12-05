St. James student earns spot in 2026 All-State Choir

Congratulations are in order for 13-year-old St. James Catholic School student Claire Sullivan, who was selected for the Alabama Vocal Association’s 2026 All-State Choir.

Sullivan is a member of the Gadsden Youth Chorus and the St. James Church Angels’ Voices Choir. Her mother, Alicia Sullivan, said Claire has been singing since she could talk.

“She would belt out ‘Let It Go’ from Frozen as a toddler,” her mother said.

Claire began formal music training at St. James with music teacher Richey Holcomb, who taught her to recognize notes and rhythms and encouraged her passion for music. She continued her development at the Gadsden Youth Chorus under directors Gina Garmon and Lana Cornutt at the Mary G. Hardin Center for Cultural Arts.

Sullivan became interested in auditioning for All-State after her GYC directors mentioned upcoming tryouts in class. “I was excited, and my mom signed me up for it,” she said. “Mrs. Garmon helped me practice my songs so that I could do my best in the audition.”

Sullivan began cantoring at school Masses in third grade and earned her first solo as a fourth grader in the St. James Christmas musical. She has since performed in numerous music and theater productions with Alabama Repertory Theatre and Theatre of Gadsden. She was recently cast as King Julien in Madagascar the Musical Jr., which will be performed in January.

Outside of music, Sullivan is captain of the St. James Middle School Scholar’s Bowl team, president of the Beta Club and a member of the BamaRep Kidz theater troupe.

Earning a place in the All-State Choir will give Sullivan the opportunity to perform alongside students from across Alabama.

Sullivan said she plans to continue practicing the music she has been assigned and refining her vocals and breathing techniques. “This way, I can sing longer and louder,” she said.

Sullivan expressed gratitude for Holcomb, as well as theater coaches Sarah Crow and Will Thomas at BamaRep Kidz. She said their dedication inspired her love for performing. She also credited Garmon and Cornutt for helping her improve as a vocalist.

“I am also thankful for my directors at St. James Catholic Church, Becky Barnes and Sunita Graves, who have given me several opportunities to sing more at church so I can share my talents with my faith community,” Sullivan said.

Upcoming performances include:

Dec. 4 — Christmas Spectacular at the Pitman (with Delnora and the Gadsden Youth Chorus)

Dec. 17 — A Lamb’s Tale (St. James Christmas musical)

Jan. 4 — St. James Epiphany Cantata

Jan. 23–25 — Madagascar Jr. (also a competition piece to be performed again at the Alabama Youth Theater Experience on the weekend of Feb. 6)