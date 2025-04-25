Stamp Out Hunger food drive set for May 10

The Nation’s largest one day food drive to combat hunger will be conducted this year on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

The Gadsden City letter carriers and some rural carriers will be working with the Etowah Community Food Bank and the local United Way of Etowah County to make this the largest one-day food drive in Etowah County. All citizens served by Gadsden, Alabama City and East Gadsden Post Offices are asked to leave non-perishable food items such as canned meats, soups, vegetables, rice, pasta and peanut butter in a bag near their mailbox on Saturday, May 10 before their letter carrier arrives.

The food will be donated to the Etowah Community Food Bank to be given to families through Etowah Baptist Mission Center, Catholic Center of Concern and the Salvation Army.