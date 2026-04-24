“Stamp out hunger” returns May 9

Submitted by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

The Gadsden City letter carriers and some rural carriers work with the Etowah Community Food Bank and United Way of Etowah County to make this the largest one-day food drive in Etowah County.

All citizens served by the Gadsden, Alabama City and East Gadsden Post Offices are asked to leave non-perishable food items, such as canned meats, soups, vegetables, rice, pasta and peanut butter, in a bag by their mailbox on Saturday, May 9, before their letter carrier arrives. The food will be donated to the Etowah Community Food Bank and given to families through these agencies: Etowah Baptist Mission Center, Catholic Center of Concern and the Salvation Army.

The Letter Carriers and the Etowah Community Food Bank need your help to make this Food Drive a success. Please leave your donation by your mailbox on Saturday, May 9th. Donations may also be dropped off at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 235 South 5th Street, on the Walnut Street side, after 10 am that day.

The food drive has been organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers since October 1991. In 1993, the organization changed the date to the second Saturday in May, with the goal of having at least one NALC branch in each of the 50 states, according to its website.

Over the course of more than 30 years, the drive has collected more than 1.94 billion pounds of food, according to the website.