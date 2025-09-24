Statum to become Southside’s new mayor

Citizens in Southside voted in a new mayor in a run-off election on Tuesday, September 23.

Incumbent Mayor Dana Snyder was facing challenger and current Etowah County Commissioner Joey Statum in the run-off after she faced off against Statum and former Southside Councilman Dan Childs in August. Statum won the popular vote in August but did not secure the necessary 50 percent plus one vote required for a definitive victory.

Like in August, Statum won the popular vote in the run-off and has now officially been declared the victor of the race. Snyder won 1,156 (43.38%) votes and Statum won 1,509 (56.62%).

“I am beyond humbled,” Statum said. “The citizens of Southside spoke and said they wanted a change. I am honored they chose me — and I am excited. I am ready to get to work.”

The run-off election turnout was larger than anticipated, with a total 2,665 votes cast, which is only about 200 votes less than the main election in August.

“Only having about 200 people fewer vote in a run-off is almost unheard of,” Statum said. “It just shows you how important this was to the people of Southside.”

When Statum is sworn in as mayor, his current seat on the Etowah County Commission will be vacant until Governor Kay Ivey appoints a replacement. According to Statum, Mike Powell is the favored choice, and the person he will formally request Ivey to appoint.

“He is a great man,” Statum said. “He will do a great job. He’s from Southside and he knows what the people need.”

As for Statum, he says he also knows what the citizens of Southside want and need, and if he does not know, he will ask and listen.

“I will be everyone’s mayor,” he said. “I was hired by the citizens. I will work for them. They are my boss. I will listen to everyone’s opinion. Everyone has one and I will listen to every last person. God gave us two ears and one mouth for a reason — we have to listen twice as much as we talk.”

Statum said the most important thing to him once he assumes the office is conducting an evaluation of the city with all departments.

“There have been some rumors going around that I am going to fire everyone at the city,” Statum said. “Those rumors are false. It’s wrong. I’m not going to do that. I appreciate everyone that works for the city currently and everyone who wants to work for the city. These [city employees] do a great job. I respect anyone who is willing to work in a job like this. It takes a special person.”

Another thing Statum is adamant about is healing the city.

“There needs to be a period of relaxing,” Statum said. “The city needs to take a few deep breaths and heal some. Elections have a way of bringing up a lot of harsh feelings. I told Dana [Snyder] when we started this that I would never say anything negative about her or her family. I stayed true to my word. It was a stressful campaign, and I am glad it is over. Now the real work can begin.”

Statum said that Synder called to congratulate him Wednesday morning.

“It was a good phone call,” Statum said. “I respect her and appreciate her for calling me and wishing me the best of luck. She said she wanted to have a smooth transition. She told me she would be praying for me and my administration. I really appreciate that. I told her there is no reason we cannot stay friends. The city needs to see that we are friends.”

According to Statum, he and Snyder have plans to schedule a meeting soon. In this meeting, the two leaders will also meet with department heads.

“I want everyone to know that Southside needs to be unified — no matter what,” he said. “We have to have a unified front. We need businesses to see that we truly are a family. We have to realize we are a family, and families are dysfunctional, but we’re still a family at the end of the day. We’re still Southside and still Southside proud. I’ve said it before, but we don’t want to be anyone else. Southside isn’t trying to be a Gadsden or a Rainbow City, or anyone else. We’re going to be Southside.”

As for Statum’s long term goals, he hopes to see new businesses that citizens want coming to Southside. He also said that when his time as mayor is over, he wants to know he played a small part in making Southside even better.

Statum will be sworn in as mayor of Southside on November 3, by Judge Joe Nabors.

The Messenger reached out to Southside Mayor Dana Snyder for comment. As of the time of publication, no response was given.