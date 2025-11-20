Subscribe
Steven Don Anderson

Steven Don Anderson passed away Friday Nov. 14. He was preceded in death by his parents: Herman Doyle Anderson and Frances Marie Lecroy Anderson, Niece: Alandrya Anderson and nephew: Keith Anderson.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife: Laritha Anderson, daughter: Lacee (Alex) West, sons, Steven “Bubba” (Jessica) Anderson and Nicholas (Mollie) Anderson, grandchildren, Presley Anderson, Baileigh Anderson, Landon Anderson, and Hunter Anderson, sister, Teresa (Hank) Nelson, brothers, Jeff (Nan) Anderson and Alan (Carol) Anderson, a host of nieces and nephews, his fur baby, Tiny Tina.

Steven was a 1980 graduate of Southside High School. He worked for Sunbelt Glass, LLC for 20 years as a glazier. He loved his game fowl and spending time with his grandchildren.

