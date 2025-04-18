Strawberry Festival, Blue Jean Brunch set for Saturday

Saturday will be a fun-filled day in Gadsden as the City holds its Second Annual Strawberry Festival and Blue Jean Brunch along the picturesque Riverside Drive near Moragne Park.

The festivities will begin at 9 a.m. and will showcase the freshest, locally grown strawberries from Alabama’s premier farmers.

Join us for a delightful day filled with a variety of craft vendors, mouthwatering baked goods, live music, engaging games, and much more. Attendees are encouraged to pack their blankets for the ultimate picnic experience, complete with live tunes, food trucks, refreshing beverages, and delicious strawberry mimosas.

The morning will kick off with the smooth sounds of hometown favorite Jon Player, followed by Courtney Daly and the Daly Grind Band, who will bring soulful R&B vibes to the stage.

This family-friendly event celebrates the arrival of spring and supports Sweet Grown Alabama, highlighting the importance of local agriculture. Bring your family, friends, and a blanket, and prepare to leave with a basket full of strawberries and unforgettable memories.

For more information, please visit the Amp’s Facebook page or contact Janet Tarrance, Special Events Coordinator for the City of Gadsden at 256-549-4658 or 256-295-2207.