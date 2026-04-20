Stress vs. Anxiety- What’s the Difference?

By Carrie Halladay

People often use the words stress and anxiety interchangeably, but they’re not the same—and understanding the difference can help you respond to each more effectively.

Stress is usually tied to something specific. It’s the pressure you feel when you have too much on your plate, a deadline approaching or a situation that requires your attention. Stress tends to come and go depending on what’s happening in your life. When the situation resolves, the stress often eases.

It’s important to remember that stress isn’t always a bad thing. In fact, some stress is necessary for growth. It pushes you to meet challenges, build resilience and stretch beyond what feels comfortable. In many ways, healthy stress is part of how we develop.

Another way to think about stress is how it shows up before a big presentation or deadline at work. A certain level of pressure motivates you to prepare, focus and take things seriously. Without that stress, you might not feel the urgency to get started at all. That kind of stress is useful—it pushes you to learn, adapt and step into something new. The problem is when the pressure becomes so intense that it stops helping and starts overwhelming. The goal isn’t to eliminate stress completely—it’s to keep it at a level that is manageable and meaningful rather than overwhelming.

Anxiety, on the other hand, doesn’t always need a clear cause. It can show up as a persistent sense of unease, racing thoughts or a feeling that something isn’t right—even when nothing obvious is happening. Anxiety often lingers and can feel much harder to turn off, even when things around you are relatively calm.

The difference often shows up in your thoughts.

With stress, you might think, “I have too much to do” or “I need to get through this week.” The thoughts are connected to a specific situation and usually focus on getting something done or solved.

With anxiety, the thoughts tend to drift into “what ifs.”

“What if something goes wrong?”

“What if I mess this up?”

Even when the original concern is small or has passed, the mind keeps going, searching for problems or replaying possibilities.

Both stress and anxiety can affect your body in similar ways. You might notice tight muscles, headaches, difficulty sleeping, irritability or trouble concentrating. Your body doesn’t always distinguish between a real threat and a perceived one—it simply reacts.

However, one key difference is what happens when the stressor is gone. Stress typically decreases once the situation is handled. Anxiety often does not. It can remain in the background or quickly attach itself to something new.

That’s why simply “removing the stress” doesn’t always solve anxiety. You can clear your schedule, finish the task or resolve the issue—and still feel on edge. Understanding which one you’re dealing with matters because the way you respond can be different.

Stress often responds well to problem-solving strategies. This might look like prioritizing tasks, setting boundaries, asking for help or giving yourself permission to take breaks. In many cases, reducing the demand helps reduce the stress.

Anxiety requires a different approach. Instead of trying to solve a problem, the focus shifts to calming the nervous system and addressing the patterns of thinking that keep the anxiety going. This might include slowing your breathing, grounding yourself in the present moment or gently challenging unhelpful thoughts rather than engaging with them.

It’s also important to remember that neither stress nor anxiety means something is wrong with you. Both are normal responses to how we process and respond to life. Your mind and body are trying to protect you, even if the response doesn’t feel helpful.

But when either stress or anxiety starts to feel constant, overwhelming or difficult to manage on your own, it may be a sign that you need additional support. Talking with a counselor, learning new coping strategies or simply having a space to process what you’re experiencing can make a meaningful difference.

When you understand the difference, you can respond in a way that helps instead of making it worse.

Carrie Halladay is a Licensed Professional Counselor and the owner of Halladay Counseling in Gadsden. She earned her Master of Science in Counseling from Jacksonville State University in 2002. She has extensive experience working in the areas of violence against women, sexual assault crisis response, and trauma related care. Carrie specializes in helping individuals navigate adversity and emotional challenges using evidence based approaches, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT).