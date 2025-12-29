Student leaders bring youth theater program to the stage with ‘Madagascar’

By Karla McArthur, Correspondent

Two Northeast Alabama high school seniors are sharing their passion for the performing arts with younger students through Bama Rep KIDZ!, an award-winning youth theater competition team they co-founded and direct.

Sarah Crow, a 17-year-old senior at Ashville High School, and Will Thomas, an 18-year-old senior at Piedmont High School, created Bama Rep KIDZ! to introduce children ages 8-13 to theater while building confidence, teamwork and professionalism on stage.

Crow is involved in numerous academic and service organizations, including Super Seven, Beta Club, National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. She also serves as a kindergarten student aide and participates in Big Brothers/Big Sisters. A dual enrollment student at Gadsden State Community College, Crow is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and serves as vice president of the Etowah County chapter of the Youth Leadership Development Program.

An accomplished artist, Crow had an original photograph displayed at the U.S. Capitol in 2021 as a Congressional Art Show winner. She is a nine-year member of the Bama Rep Elite competitive musical theatre troupe, earning multiple state and national awards, and has served as a music director and choreographer for several productions. After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Montevallo and major in elementary education.

Thomas is active in National Honor Society, HOSA, the Student Government Association, Peer Helpers and the ACT 25+ Club at Piedmont High School. He is also a member of the Piedmont Blue Knights marching and concert bands. A dual enrollment student at Jacksonville State University and Gadsden State Community College, Thomas is training to earn his certified nursing assistant credential.

Outside of school, Thomas has been nominated for the Calhoun County Honor Band for five years as a French horn player. He has spent six years with the Bama Rep Elite competitive musical theatre troupe, earning numerous individual and group awards. He plans to attend Jacksonville State University and major in biology with a concentration in pre-medical careers.

Bama Rep KIDZ! performs at the Alabama Youth Theater Experience in Rainsville. During last year’s competition, the group earned awards including best set design and Spirit of the Festival, along with multiple individual honors. The program emphasizes hands-on learning in all aspects of theater, from performance to collaboration.

The idea for the group developed in December 2023 and became official in May 2024 after Crow and Thomas recognized the potential of younger students and sought to create a welcoming space to develop their talents. Enrollment opens each summer through the organization’s Facebook page and website, with auditions held during the first week of classes.

The group will present “Madagascar” at Gadsden City High School on the following dates:

Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25, at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are also available for an 11 a.m. school performance, though availability is limited. Teachers interested in bringing students can find additional information at www.alabamarep.com/field-trips.

Thomas and Crow credited strong family support and mentorship from past directors as key factors in the program’s success. They said the opportunity to mentor young performers has been rewarding and encouraged the community to attend the production and support the students’ hard work.