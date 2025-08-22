Takkion coming to former Goodyear site

Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford has announced that Phoenix Gadsden Industrial Investors LLC, an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors, LLC, has reached a deal to lease the 2.9 million-square-foot former Goodyear industrial site in Gadsden to Takkion, a global renewable energy logistics company.

Takkion, headquartered in Wyoming, is an industry leader in clean energy services. The company has more than two dozen sites across the country, and the Gadsden facility will be used as a storage and handling hub for renewable energy materials — primarily solar panels — destined for clean energy projects across the country.

“We’re excited to have this new company coming to Gadsden,” said Mayor Craig Ford. “I want to thank Phoenix Investors for working to make this deal happen. This deal takes an unoccupied building and fills it with a tenant from one of the fastest-growing industrial sectors in the world. Having a logistics company like Takkion in Gadsden will put us in the center of distribution for the entire renewable energy industry throughout the southeast.”

“We understand that changes to a familiar property bring questions. Our goal is to be a responsible neighbor while putting the property back to productive use,” said Takkion President Pete Bierden. “As our drivers and crews work here, they’ll also be stopping for fuel, meals, and supplies in Gadsden — bringing added business to local shops and services.

“Takkion’s work in Gadsden supports our broader mission: helping wind, solar, and other energy projects come to life by ensuring materials are moved and stored safely,” Bierden continued. “By revitalizing a well-known local site, we aim to contribute positively to the local economy and integrate respectfully into the community.”

“The Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority has worked diligently with Phoenix since their purchase of the building to bring tenants to the property, and we’re proud to have this nationally known company located in Gadsden,” said David Hooks, director of the Gadsden-Etowah IDA.

“This marks an important first step toward our goal of transforming the former Goodyear complex and securing a lease of this scale brings new life to the property,” said Kurt Jensen, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Leasing for Phoenix Investors.

Takkion began operations at the site this week. The citizens of Gadsden can expect to see a flurry of trucks and activity as the company moves their current stock of products into the space, and operations are designed to run efficiently while minimizing disruption to the community.