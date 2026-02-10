The Carelessness of the birds

By Sandra Mullins Bost

Revisiting this devotion from December 2024.

A sparrow came to visit the other day. I recognized her song immediately, like an old friend stopping by to ask, “Are you okay?” As I moved toward the kitchen window, my eyes filled with tears. There she was, perched sweetly on the back deck, feathers ruffling in the cold December wind. My mind immediately rehearsed the words to that old hymn ”His eye is on the sparrow, and I know He watches me,” and then I thought of Momma.

When Momma came home on hospice, 13 days before she went to Heaven, I was able to stay with her most days. During those days, until it was physically impossible, we sat Momma outside in her favorite spot on the back porch. She loved to see the birds visit the many feeders and fuss at the squirrels for getting away with a cheek full of seeds.

A few days before Momma made her Journey Home in October 2024, when she was no longer able to be outside, a sparrow began visiting Daddy and I underneath the awning of the porch.

Once, I noticed her perched on the window ledge near my workstation. Another time, we spied her clinging to a sunshade hanging from the rafter. As her song filled the air on each, purposeful visit, our hearts filled with Peace.

I wiped my eyes and returned to my work in the kitchen, preparing one of our favorite seasonal snacks. As the warmth of the oven and savory smells of Chex and seasoning filled the room, I picked up my hand-me-down spatula to give the toasted cereal a toss. My thoughts were captivated once more , but this time it was the aged black handle on the vintage stainless spatula in my hand that had once belonged to my husband’s momma, lovingly known as Nana. Tears stung my eyes again.

Nana came to stay with us in March 2019, 3 years before she made her decision to let hospice ease her to Heaven. The memories of Christmases at her house in Missouri, with Tupperware bowls filled with Chex mix- without pretzels just like we liked it- flooded my mind. Then, just as suddenly, my thoughts turned to our time with her at our home. Her favorite spot was on the front porch, seated in the rocking chair, watching the birds, just like Momma.

What is it about nature that settles our hearts and calls to us as we age? Specifically birds. The Scripture is filled with imagery and lessons from creation. But the birds with their happy songs and beautiful colors tend to captivate our hearts like none other.

As an English teacher, it is easy to make connections to the symbolism of freedom, peace, and hope that often accompanies birds in literature. As a Christian, and maybe through the eyes of my two mommas, could it be the reminder in Matthew 6 to stop worrying. The Message translation says it like this, “Look at the birds, free and unfettered, not tied down to a job description, careless in the care of God.”

I love that thought, “careless in the care of God.” I think as we age, we’re finally able to slow down enough to see the beauty in nature. We see the “careless” way birds wake to sing their songs in the dark no matter the weather or season. We observe the unfettered way they fly from branch to branch getting lost in the clouds.

We behold the simple, yet profound Truth that these creatures have no real job description, yet they happily and dutifully forage for food and build their nests from supplies provided for them by God. This isn’t to say that the birds are spared from cold wind and rain, or the occasional predator, but they don’t waste their time worrying about it.

Perspective gained from the vantage point of old age seemed to enable Momma and Nana to rest in their worth as daughters of God. The Peace as their lives were ending resonated with the happy song of the birds, exemplifying their Faith in His faithful care and provision.

As we embrace February, may we approach it with the carelessness of the birds and of those whose porch-sitting-ways teach us to consider our feathered friends. May we slow down enough to remember that we are of far greater value to God than the birds, and yet not a single sparrow is forgotten by Him. Neither shall we be–for we are held in the same faithful care.

Lord, teach us to trust You the way the sparrows do–fully, freely, and without fear. Help us to rest in Your watchful care and sing our song in every season. Amen.