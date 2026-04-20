The Front Desk: The Heart of the Gadsden Public Library

By Craig Scott, Director, Gadsden Public Library

If you want to truly understand the Gadsden Public Library, don’t start with the books—start with the front desk.

Our circulation desk is, without question, the busiest spot in the building. It is where first impressions are made, questions are answered, problems are solved, and relationships with our community begin. Simply put, it is the heart of the library—and it runs as well as it does because of an exceptional team.

Leading the way is our Circulation Manager, Amy McCary, alongside her assistant, Circulation Coordinator Caitlin (Cait) Wass. Together, Amy and Cait run a tight, professional, and highly effective operation. They are supported by an outstanding group of part-time staff: Brad Sauls, Ashley Handy, Garrett Ashley, Brenda Barnett, Niki Daves, Ezra Everett, and Randall Ingram.

These individuals are the face of the Gadsden Public Library. They are often the first people you see when you walk through our doors and the last ones you encounter on your way out. Their work goes far beyond checking books in and out—though they do that with efficiency and accuracy using our Atriuum system from Book Systems. They also process new library card applications, assist patrons with account questions, help locate materials, and provide guidance on everything from computer use to community resources.

At present, the library proudly serves 24,678 active cardholders, and each of those accounts represents a connection that often begins at the front desk.

But the role of our circulation staff goes even deeper.

As a public library, our doors are open to everyone in our community—as long as they behave. That includes individuals experiencing homelessness, many of whom rely on the library as a safe, welcoming place during the day. Our front desk staff handle these interactions with a balance of compassion and professionalism. They understand the importance of treating every person with dignity while also maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all patrons.

That balance is not always easy, but it is essential—and our team handles it remarkably well.

They remain watchful and attentive throughout the day, ensuring that the library remains a secure space. Randall Ingram, who also serves as the library’s designated security officer, plays an important role in supporting staff and maintaining order when needed.

Behind the scenes, Amy and Cait are constantly training and supporting their team. They make sure every staff member is confident in using our systems, understands library policies, and is prepared to respond to the wide variety of situations that arise at a busy public service desk.

Cait also serves as our Interlibrary Loan (ILL) coordinator, managing the steady flow of materials coming into and going out of our library from across the region and beyond. Thanks to her work, our patrons have access not just to what’s on our shelves, but to collections far beyond Gadsden.

It takes skill, patience, and dedication to do this work well—and to do it every single day.

Amy, Cait, and their team exemplify what public service should look like. They are organized, knowledgeable, approachable, and steady under pressure. Most importantly, they care deeply about the people they serve.

So the next time you visit the Gadsden Public Library, take a moment to notice the front desk. You’ll see more than a place where books are checked out—you’ll see a team of professionals working hard to keep our library welcoming, safe, and running smoothly for everyone.

And for that, we are truly grateful.