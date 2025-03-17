The rainbow connection and reluctant dreamers

By Sandra Mullins Bost

Growing up in the 80s meant weekly viewings of “The Muppet Show.” So many dynamic characters to conjure up the best of memories. Besides the Swedish Chef, one of my favorites was Kermit the Frog, especially his rendition of “Rainbow Connection.” It was definitely one of the most iconic songs for “the lovers, the dreamers and me.”

This past week, I was reacquainted with a dreamer from our community. He is one of the first people my husband and I encountered when we moved into Etowah County in 2001. Since then, our ministry paths have crossed back and forth, intertwined, diverged and reconnected. Through the years, he remained steadfast to the dream given to him by The Lord. Despite ridicule, misunderstandings, lack of funding, and so many closed doors, his faith in God to believe that he would see the vision come to life never faltered.

Sitting in the building that had once only existed in his heart, hearing him tell the story of how each aspect of the ministry came into being, inspired me. Watching the tears roll down his cheeks as he explained the great cost and strain on his family, then shifting with passion to describe what might be the final phase and how many lives could be impacted eternally, my heart was stirred. I was humbled by the steadfastness of this man and how his perseverance has provided the conduit through which lives have been transformed. I was also convicted.

How did he stay the course? What compelled him to keep going, against all odds. I thought of Noah, who scholars believe spent somewhere between 80-120 years building the ark. He was told by God to build a giant boat in the middle of a rainless land because it was supposed to flood. He must have seemed crazy. How easy would it have been for either of these men to abandon ship (no pun intended) and take the advice of the multitudes who surely mocked and rehearsed all of the reasons they were out of their minds. Then I thought about myself. How many dreams have I been given? How many have I actually seen through to completion? How many times have I discarded the divine to appease the attackers? The answer is, too many to count.

That’s where “The Rainbow Connection” comes in. I have always thought of myself as a dreamer. Afterall, daydreaming was, apparently, a favorite pastime of mine in elementary school, according to the conduct section of many report cards. If not a dreamer, certainly I am counted with the lovers of people and life. But would a true lover of people with divine dreams let plans fall by the wayside? Noah did not. Our friend did not. So, why me?

That’s a big question. A question I am sure will take more than the confines of this space to decipher. It is a question, however, that I intend to pursue an answer for, and maybe you will, too. How many times have you dared to dream or imagine something bigger than yourself? Maybe something entirely unheard of, like the largest boat imaginable, to rescue people from a flood caused by an unprecedented event. Ponder with me the answer to that question and add to it the wisdom of Proverbs 29:18 that says people perish without vision (divine guidance, clear purpose in life).

Noah and our friend had vision, but vision alone will not build an ark or birth a ministry. Vision coupled with obedience to God’s guidance is the key. That, and a healthy dose of thick skin and grit. That is what world changers are made of. They are the ones who understand the rainbow connection. They have heard the call and understand the assignment. Then, with reckless abandon they go after it. They do whatever it takes to build, create, become, whatever the dream demands.

So, while we work on figuring out the answers to the really tough questions, let’s join our fellow dreamers and sing along with Kermit, “I’ve heard it too many times to ignore it —It’s something that I’m supposed to be — Someday we’ll find it, the rainbow connection — The lovers, the dreamers” … and us.

Dream on.