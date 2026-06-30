The Ruscar celebrates 75 years

July 4, 2026, marks the 75th anniversary of the day Rusty Poole and his father, L.E. Poole began building what would become a recognizable automotive landmark — the Ruscar.

According to Poole, his father had spent several years considering building what he called an “Indianapolis” car. As a teenager, Rusty was eager to help bring the vision to

life.

On July 4, 1951, the father-and-son team borrowed a trailer and purchased front and rear axles, four leaf springs and a steering gear from a 1937 Studebaker, laying the foundation for what would become a one-of-a-kind, custom-built sports car.

Over the next four and a half years, the Pooles designed and built the vehicle entirely from scratch. The Ruscar made its public debut in May 1956 at the Cleveland Arena, where it earned first place in the sports car class by popular vote. Poole received the award from actress Jayne Mansfield.

Throughout the decades, the Ruscar underwent numerous modifications and upgrades. What began as a father-and-son project has become a multigenerational endeavor, with Poole’s sons,

Keith and Doug, helping preserve and improve the custom vehicle.

Although he occasionally questioned whether the project would ever be completed, Poole said the experience of building the Ruscar has been rewarding.

Community members will have the opportunity to view the historic automobile on Friday, July 3, during First Friday in downtown Gadsden. The Ruscar will be displayed in its customary location on the west side corner of Fourth and Broad streets.

For more information about The Ruscar and its origin, visit http://ruscar.50webs.com/