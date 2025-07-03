By Toni Ford

During the summer months in America, we celebrate a holiday known as the “4th of July” or “Independence Day.” On July 4, 1776, the United States declared its independence from British rule and adopted the Declaration of Independence. This day marked the beginning of America as its own nation, leading us to establish the rules, traditions, and customs that continue to define us today.

While this devotion is not specifically about the holiday itself, it focuses on the idea of freedom and where true freedom resides. Too often, we find ourselves caught up in the world’s definitions of freedom. Although some of these interpretations may have merit, it is important to remember that true freedom only exists in one place and in one person: the Word of God and in God Himself.

John 8:32 says, “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” As a believer, we know that Jesus, is the ultimate truth, the definition of truth itself. Jesus’ primary mission on earth was to set people free by helping them see, know, and believe the truth! However, there is a difference in knowing and believing. One involves the head but the other involves the heart!

John 10:10 tells us that Satan does just the opposite, “The thief comes only to steal, kill, and destroy.” The Bible also tells us that the enemy is a liar and he is constantly trying to deceive us. Satan longs for us to hear and believe lies about ourselves and about God that are not true. The enemy wants us to build our lives around the lies he tells us. Jesus came to earth to set us free from all that the enemy tries to destroy and take from us.

In John, chapter 4 we have the story of Jesus and the Samaritan woman at the well. If you have never read this story, I encourage you to take the time to read this beautiful conversation. The Samaritan woman, just like many of us today, was living with lies about herself and her God. Jesus dispels every one of those lies, and as a result of their conversation on that warm afternoon by the well, the Samaritan woman left a new woman, free from the lies she had been told and believed all her life. She was changed for eternity.

Here are a few of the lies that were dispelled by the truth of Jesus:

She believed her physical needs were more significant than her spiritual needs.

She thought she could live on natural water, but Jesus gave her living water

She was living on lust, and Jesus showed her real love.

She hid the truth with lies but He taught her that truth is the doorway to an authentic relationship with God and freedom in Christ

She believed religion was more important than relationship.

Do any of these lies sound familiar to you? If so, I encourage you to open your heart and be honest with the Lord about what you are thinking and feeling. Allow Him to dispel your own lies with His truths. The great news is that His truths never become lies and they never change. He is the same, yesterday, today, and forever! Therefore, just as the Samaritan woman left that well a changed woman, you too can begin a new chapter in your life today.

Thank you, Jesus for your truths that never change and always set us free! Help us Lord, to receive You as our ultimate truth! We love you and thank you for always wanting the best for us!