It’s with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas Gerald McCarver on Jan. 17th, at the age of 80. He is now reunited with his wife, LaRue McCarver, of 55 years, a love that was the foundation of his life and family. Together, their bond remains an enduring example of commitment and devotion. Gerald was born in Gadsden, AL on September 29, 1945, and graduated from Glencoe High School in 1963. He devoted more than 40 years of service to Alabama Power Company, where his strong work ethic, reliability, and commitment earned him the respect of colleagues and the nickname “Big Mac.” His career was a source of pride, reflecting his belief in hard work and responsibility. A man of deep principle, Gerald was also a dedicated Freemason for 53 years, living out the values of brotherhood, charity, and service throughout his life.

Outside of work and service, Gerald found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He took great pride in coaching his sons in baseball, teaching them not only the game but also the values of teamwork and perseverance. He was an avid Atlanta Braves and Alabama football fan, rarely missing a game. He had a deep love for music, constantly playing and singing along to any Roy Orbison song. In later years, he found great joy in watching his grandchildren play sports and took immense pride in the many accomplishments and accolades they have achieved in life.

He is preceded in passing by his wife, LaRue McCarver; his mother, Alene B. McCarver; his brother, Ronald McCarver; and his grandparents, Fred and Maydell Brannon.

He is survived by his sons, Timmy McCarver and Brian (Amber) McCarver; grandchildren, Tristan (Sarah) McCarver, Lauren (Cody) Matthews, and Drew McCarver; great-granddaughter, Olivia Robertson; sister-in-law, Linda McCarver; nephew, Daryl (Traci) McCarver; niece, Dana (Steve) Coats, and many other loved ones.