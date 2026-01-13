Thomas Smith celebrates 100th birthday

On December 23, Thomas Harold Smith, Sr. celebrated his 100th birthday. Born in Southside, and a graduate of his beloved Smokeneck Tech, Harold entered the US Navy in 1944 during WWII. He served aboard the USS New York and fought bravely for his country at Iwo Jima, Okinawa, and many other smaller battles throughout the Pacific. After the war, he returned home and married Lurlene Brown, the prettiest girl in all of Etowah County. Together, they made a home on Brown’s Hill just south of Glencoe, and raised two beautiful children, Linda and Hal.

Harold worked his entire career for the Alabama Gas Company, and won the annual Alagasco Golf Tournament too many times to accurately count. An avid golfer, Harold has made five holes-in-one at the Briarmeade Golf Course, where he also served as the president of the Board of Directors for a time.

His service to his country, to his family, and to this community are a testament to his loving spirit and his deep devotion to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.