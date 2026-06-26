Three ‘blessing boxes’ now offering food in Gadsden

Local resident Dozella Williams and the Leonard Williams Community Development Corporation have now installed three blessing boxes on Tuscaloosa Avenue and Hoke Street for anyone in need of food and other essentials.

“Take what you need, leave what you can” is the motto of the box that aims to fill gaps for those who need a little help during a difficult time.

A Facebook post announcing the third box stated:

“By providing free access to food and essential items 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, LWCDC continues to demonstrate what community service and servant leadership truly look like. Acts of kindness like this strengthen neighborhoods, uplift families, and remind us that we are stronger when we care for one another.”

The boxes are located at 929 Tuscaloosa Ave., 1060 Tuscaloosa Ave. and 1109 Hokes Street in Gadsden.

Williams said she wants to continue building the boxes that provide access to free food and essentials, not just to District 3 but to any area that needs them. Using her personal funds and donations, Williams builds and stocks the boxes, but she said the most difficult part is getting the wood to make them.

Donations for the box can be distributed directly to the locations, or a contribution can be made to the corporation via Apple Pay at lwcdcorp@gmail.com or via Zelle at 256-328-4547.