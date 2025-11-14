Three local teams advance in playoffs

Photo submitted by Average Joe’s Sports

Coosa Christian (Class 2A, Region 6) 9-2, 6-0

The Conquerors began their quest for a state title with a decisive 56-14 home victory over the visiting Isabella Mustangs. This earned Coosa Christian another home game in tonight’s second-round matchup. Traveling this week to Conqueror Stadium will be the Lexington Golden Bears. The Golden Bears (Class 2A, Region 8) finished their regular season 7-3, which was good enough to secure a home game for the first round of these playoffs. Last week, they defeated North Sand Mountain 52-23. The Golden Bears come into this matchup averaging a whopping 41.6 points per game. However, Coosa Christian is only giving up around 12.5 points per game on the year, so it will be interesting to see which dominant unit is able to prevail this evening.

Gadsden City (Class 6A, Region 8) 8-3, 5-1

The Titans of Gadsden City won a thrilling 40-37 matchup against Jasper in round one of the playoffs last week. After making that homestand, the Titans will have to travel to Clay-Chalkville (Class 6A, Region 6) for tonight’s round-two bout. The Cougars of Clay-Chalkville are undefeated on the season, and on top of that, have only had a single one-possession victory amid a flurry of blowout wins. Who did they defeat in that one-possession victory, you might ask? That would be none other than the 7A Thompson Warriors. It’s safe to say that this will be Gadsden City’s biggest challenge yet. However, an upset here could put the Titans in the driver’s seat for the state title. The game will take place at Jerry Hood Field in Pinson, AL.

Glencoe (Class 3A, Region 6) 7-4, 6-2

The season that helped get the Glencoe Yellow Jackets back to the playoffs for the first time in ten seasons came to an end last week. Glencoe was defeated by Winfield with a final score of 39-0. Winfield will now take on Mars Hill Bible in round two.

Westbrook Christian (Class 3A, Region 6) 10-1, 7-1

Head Coach Steve Smith and Westbrook had a dominating showing last week in round one against Vinemont (Class 3A, Region 5). The Warriors took home the victory 49-0. That earned them a road matchup against the Geraldine Bulldogs (Class 3A, Region 6). Like Westbrook, the Bulldogs boast a 10-1 record. The lone blemish on Geraldine’s otherwise dominant season came all the way back in Week 4 against Boaz, a non-region and upper-classification opponent. This will easily be one of the highest profile matchups in the state, regardless of classification. The game will take place at Coolidge Isbell Field in Geraldine, AL.