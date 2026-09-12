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Traffic advisory: George Wallace Drive closure Sept. 14

Gadsden State's road closure map.

George Wallace Drive will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 14, for approximately one week while the City of Gadsden completes roadway repairs.

The closure will affect George Wallace Drive from the Alabama Highway 759 exit to Padenreich Avenue.

Gadsden State’s East Broad and Wallace Drive campuses will remain open throughout the project. Students, employees and visitors should access both campuses via Padenreich Avenue or Cardinal Drive.

The East Broad Campus can be accessed from Padenreich Avenue using Brown Street, Galloway Street or Fleming Street.

The Wallace Drive Campus can be accessed using College Drive or Cardinal Drive.

Students will be able to cross George Wallace Drive at Cardinal Drive.  Please use caution and follow all directions from road crews. Please note that the main entrance to the Allen Hall parking lot from George Wallace Drive will be closed during construction.

Motorists should expect delays, use caution when traveling through the area, follow all posted detour signs and traffic control devices, and allow extra travel time. More updates will be shared as they become available.  A map of the affected area is included with this advisory. We appreciate your patience and cooperation.

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