TSA no longer requires passengers to remove shoes

Travelers flying out of airports around the United States will notice a more streamlined security screening experience as of July 7, 2025, as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced a significant change: passengers in standard screening lanes are no longer required to remove their footwear during the security process.

This policy change is part of TSA’s broader effort to “modernize security screening and improve passenger convenience” while “maintaining strong security standards.” The update went into effect July 7 at 10 a.m. across all TSA federalized airports in the United States, including those in Alabama.

“TSA and DHS are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture,” TSA public affairs said in a statement. “Any potential updates to our security process will be issued through official channels.”

While shoes are no longer required to be removed for most travelers in standard and blended lanes, TSA officers may still request footwear removal in specific situations where additional screening is warranted. Footwear screening remains one part of a layered security approach, which also includes identity verification, Secure Flight vetting and advanced scanning technologies.

According to TSA, these enhancements are based on updated intelligence, risk assessments, and a shift in known threat vectors. The change reflects confidence in the agency’s ability to detect threats through multiple security layers — both visible and behind the scenes.

Following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, then President George Bush signed the Aviation and Transportation Security Act into law requiring screening conducted by federal officials, 100 percent checked baggage screening, expansion of the Federal Air Marshal Service and reinforced cockpit doors. In December of that same year, Richard Reid, later known as the shoe bomber, used matches in an attempt to ignite explosive devices hidden in his shoes on a flight from Paris to Miami. Then in 2006, based on intelligence pointing to a continuing threat, TSA required passengers to remove shoes to screen for explosives.