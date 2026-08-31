Two incumbents re-elected to the Gadsden City School Board

District 1 results

Adrienne Reed was re-elected to represent District 1 on the Gadsden City School Board on Tuesday. She received 559 votes, or 68.67%, while Cynthia Toles received 255 votes, or 31.33%.

Reed is a Gadsden native who graduated from Litchfield High School and Talladega College. She believes in the power of public education and that community has a duty to prepare and inspire students to become their best selves, according to the school board website.

District 4 results

Mike Henry was re-elected to represent District 4. He received 719 votes, or 65.48%, while Tiffany Ballou received 349 votes, or 34.52%.

Haney is a lifelong Gadsden resident. He graduated from the University of Alabama in 1965 and received his Juris Doctor degree in 1975. Haney, who has served on the school board since 1989, has a law practice in Gadsden, according to the school board website.