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Two incumbents re-elected to the Gadsden City School Board

The Gadsden City School Board held elections on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Submitted photo.
Adrienne Reed won re-election on Tuesday with 68.67% of the vote. Photo courtesy of Gadsden City Schools, via gcs.k12.al.us.

District 1 results

Adrienne Reed was re-elected to represent District 1 on the Gadsden City School Board on Tuesday. She received 559 votes, or 68.67%, while Cynthia Toles received 255 votes, or 31.33%.

Reed is a Gadsden native who graduated from Litchfield High School and Talladega College. She believes in the power of public education and that community has a duty to prepare and inspire students to become their best selves, according to the school board website.

Mike Haney won re-election on Tuesday with 65.48% of District 4’s vote. Photo courtesy of Gadsden City Schools, via gcs.k12.al.us.

District 4 results

Mike Henry was re-elected to represent District 4. He received 719 votes, or 65.48%, while Tiffany Ballou received 349 votes, or 34.52%.

Haney is a lifelong Gadsden resident. He graduated from the University of Alabama in 1965 and received his Juris Doctor degree in 1975. Haney, who has served on the school board since 1989, has a law practice in Gadsden, according to the school board website.

 

Picture of Staff Report

Staff Report

Picture of Staff Report

Staff Report

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