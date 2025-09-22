Undefeated Anniston shuts out Hokes Bluff

Hokes Bluff High School’s undefeated streak was put to an end at home on Friday, September 19, 2025. The Bulldog’s bite was made a little more painful for the Eagles, as they were celebrating homecoming.
Anniston High’s size was able to stop the Eagles on both sides of the ball. The Bulldogs halted the Hokes Bluff offense and kept the Eagles from scoring all night. The final score was 24-0.
Anniston, like Hokes Bluff, entered the game Friday night undefeated. Anniston is ranked first in Class 4A, region 6. Prior to Friday’s meeting, Hokes Bluff and Anniston were tied for first in rankings, as both teams had three wins, zero losses and scoring average of 30.3 points.
The Eagles will face neighboring Glencoe at home Friday, September 26, 2025. The Yellowjackets are 3-1 overall this season and are coming off a resting week. Glencoe is currently ranked third in Class 3A, region 6 football.