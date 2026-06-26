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June 29, 2026

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United Way celebrates annual Day of Action

More than 400 volunteers participated in the United Way of Etowah County’s Day of Action on June 12.   

Day of Action provides the community an opportunity to volunteer to work at a local non-profit agency or school for three-four hours. Examples include: maintenance on yard work, cleaning, painting and helping others in need. There are over 625 volunteer opportunities on this day alone.

Volunteers can still participate even if they are not able to attend in person by donating wish list items to agencies. These items include: copy paper, paper goods, cleaning supplies, school supplies, bleach, landscape materials, etc.

• Projects: include pressure washing, trimming shrubbery, painting, deep cleaning, etc.

• Volunteers: There were over 415 volunteers, working on 48 projects at 16 schools and nonprofit agencies. That is 1,660 volunteer hours valued at a value of $59,992.40 given back to our community.

• Volunteer Chairperson- Amanda Summers – Alabama Power Company.

Picture of Staff Report

Staff Report

Picture of Staff Report

Staff Report

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United Way celebrates annual Day of Action

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