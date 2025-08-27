Unofficial election results for municipal elections within Etowah County

Several newcomers won seats throughout Etowah County in local elections held on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, while some incumbents maintained their positions.

One of the most anticipated results was that of the mayoral race in Southside. Incumbent Mayor Dana Snyder faced two challengers, Etowah County Commissioner Joey Statum and former Southside Councilmember Dan Childs. That race has ended in a runoff election to be held between Statum and Snyder on September 23, 2025. Also in Southside, council place 1 race between Keith Clay, Blake Hayban and Kevin Stephens has ended in a runoff as well. Clay and Hayban will face off once more on September 23, 2025.

The Walnut Grove council place 5 race between Zack Graham, Jimmy Butts and John Labo will also go into a runoff election. Zack Graham and Jimmy Butts will face off on September 23, 2025.

Below are the unofficial vote counts for each candidate in the local elections:

Attalla

Board of Education Seat 3

Gary Huff – 55 votes (52.38%)

Jason Bush – 50 votes (47.62%)

Council Place 5

Bob Cross – 140 votes (56.68%)

Wiley J. Quarles – 107 votes (43.32%)

Glencoe

Mayoral Race

Chris Hare – 497 votes (58.40%)

Jim Runner – 354 votes (41.60%)

Council Place 3

Colt Turner – 482 votes (57.52%)

Wayne Farley – 356 votes (42.48%)

Rainbow City

Council Place 2

Randy Vice – 468 votes (66.86%)

Chris Smith – 232 votes (33.14%)

Reece City

Mayoral Race

David “DJ” Nation – 145 votes (61.70%)

Phil Colegrove – 90 votes (38.29%)

Council Place 2

Angel Hayes – 154 votes (66.10%)

Gail Minshew – 79 votes (33.90%)

Council Place 3

Guy Cain – 131 votes (57.71%)

Glenell Grant – 96 votes (42.29%)

Council Place 4

Rodney McCoy – 119 votes (51.29%)

James Harp – 113 votes (48.71%)

Southside

Mayoral Race

Joey Statum – 1,134 votes (40.72%)

Dana Snyder – 881 votes (31.63%)

Dan Childs – 770 votes (27.65%)

Council Place 1

Keith Clay – 1,202 votes (45.38%)

Blake Hayban – 748 votes (28.24%)

Kevin Stephens – 699 votes (26.39%)

Council Place 2

Jennifer McGriff – 1,482 votes (56.69%)

Justin Chandler – 1,132 votes (43.31%)

Council Place 3

Joseph Hutchins – 1,363 votes (53.35%)

Eddie Thompson – 1,192 votes (46.65%)

Council Place 4

Shane Hamm – 1,481 votes (55.22%)

Wally Burns – 1,201 votes (44.78%)

Council Place 5

Danny Garnett – 1,666 (63.66%)

Brett Davis – 951 votes (36.34%)

Walnut Grove

Mayoral Race

Randall Green – 166 votes (61.48%)

Sam Wilkinson – 104 votes (38.52%)

Council Place 1

Keith Hollingsworth – 174 votes (64.68%)

Timothy Hubbard – 95 votes (35.32%)

Council Place 2

Lewis Kennedy – 143 votes (53.96%)

Keith Ball – 122 votes (46.04%)

Council Place 3

Bill Cox – 156 votes (58.43%)

Truman Works – 111 votes (41.57%)

Council Place 4

Deborah Goss – 188 votes (69.63%)

Steven Cummings – 82 votes (30.37%)

Council Place 5

Zack Graham – 126 votes (47.55%)

Jimmy Butts – 83 votes (31.32%)

John Labo – 56 votes (21.13%)

In Attalla, Mayor Larry Means, Councilman Duane Ball for Place 1, Councilman Anthony Cylar for Place 2, Councilman Donald Oliver for Place 3 and Jeff Bush for Place 4 were all unopposed. Place 5 incumbent Councilman Bob Cross faced challenger Wiley Quarles. Councilman Joe W. Hereford who is currently serving for Place 4 did not seek re-election and Bush was unopposed for the seat.

In Glencoe, Councilman Danny Wagnon for Place 1, Councilman Steven Warren for Place 2, Councilman Michael Sizemore for Place 4 and Councilman Cody Rampey for Place 5 were all unopposed. Mayoral incumbent Chris Hare faced challenger Jim Runner and Place 3 incumbent Councilman Colt Turner faced challenger Wayne Farley.

In Rainbow City, Mayor Joe Taylor, candidate Jerry Ramsey for Place 1, Councilman Jeff Prince for Place 3, Councilman Jameson Jenkins for Place 4 and Councilman Clark Hopper for Place 5 were all unopposed. Incumbent Councilman Randy Vice for Place 2 faced challenger Chris Smith. Councilwoman Anita Bedwell in Place 1 did not run for reelection.

In Reece City, Mayoral incumbent Phil Colegrove faced challenger David “D.J.” Nation. Council Place 2 was between Gail Minshew and Angel Hayes, Place 3 was between Guy Trey Cain and Glenell Grant, and Place 4 was between James D. Harp and Rodney McCoy.

In Southside, Mayoral incumbent Dana Snyders faced two challengers — County Commissioner Joey Statum and former Southside Councilman Dan Childs. Incumbent Councilman for Place 1 Keith Clay also faced two challengers — Blake Hayban and Kevin Stephens. Current Councilman John Hatley for Place 2 did not run for reelection. Justin Chandler and Jennifer McGriff faced off for Place 2. Incumbent Councilman Joseph Hutchins faced challenger Eddie Thompson for Place 3. Current Councilman for Place 4 Don Steward did not run for reelection. Former Southside Mayor Wally Burns and Shane Hamm faced off for Place 4. Incumbent Councilman Danny Garnett for Place 5 faced challenger Brett Davis.

In Walnut Grove, Randall Green and Sam Wilkinson ran for mayor, Keith Hollingsworth and Timothy Wayne Hubbard ran for Place 1, Keith Ball and Lewis Kennedy ran for Place 2, Bill Cox and Truman Works ran for Place 3, Steven Cummings and Deborah Goss ran for Place 4, and Jimmy Butts, John R. Lambo and Zack Graham ran for Place 5.

In Sardis and Hokes Bluff, all positions are unopposed and there was no election.

Seats in Gadsden were not up for reelection this year.