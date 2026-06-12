Upcoming Road Closures

Ramp closures Monday

Alabama Department of Transportation closes two Interstate 759 ramps in the Gadsden/Attalla area on Monday to complete maintenance paving.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., the I-759 westbound ramp to Interstate 59 southbound at the west end of I-759, according to the ALDOT website. This is estimated to last three to four hours, the website said.

ALDOT suggests using I-59 northbound and taking Exit 183 and return to I-59 southbound, the website said.

Once that ramp is completed, maintenance operations will continue on the ramp to I-759 westbound to I-59 northbound. This is expected to begin around noon and be closed another three to four hours, lasting until around 4 p.m., according to ALDOT.

The website suggests using I-59 southbound to Exit 181 (State Road 77) to return to I-59 northbound.

These repair times are subject to change depending on the weather conditions, the website said. The completion times are estimates and road closures will continue at each site until the work is completed.

Downtown Gadsden

The 200 block of Broad Street remains closed for the instillation of the pedestrian crosswalk. Shops and sidewalks are still open.

Tuscaloosa Ave.

Sections of Tuscaloosa Ave. remain closed as work continues on Phase 2 of the Agricola Drainage project.

The overall project is focused on fixing drainage issues around Noccalula Gateway Plaza (the former Agricola Shopping Center), North 11th St., Jacksonville St. and others in the area.

Tuscaloosa Ave. is closed from North 11th St. to North 10th St. and will remain closed until at least July 1.

The detour includes traveling along North 11th St., Sequoyah Ave, Kyle Alley and North 10th St.

Spring St., Wawonah St., and Kyle St. remain open to local traffic from the north side.

Locations including Carver Square, the Carver Community Center and Quality of Life can be accessed from the south side via Evans St.

Other streets, such as Jacksonville St., Tuscaloosa Court and Ashley Ave., remain open.