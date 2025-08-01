Obituary for Vincent Dale Holladay

Celebrating the Life of Vincent Dale Holladay, Age 61.

Vincent Dale Holladay entered his Heavenly Home on Sunday, July 27th, 2025, surrounded by the love of those who knew him. Born on November 17, 1963, in Gadsden, Alabama, Vincent was a proud graduate of Emma Sansom High School and attended Gadsden State Community College. While his academic achievements were many, he was best known for holding a “Master’s Degree in Friendship,” a title he wore proudly and proved daily.

Vincent spent his career as an Activities Director in several area nursing homes, where he was famous for lifting spirits, cracking jokes, and occasionally stirring up just enough mischief to keep everyone laughing. His greatest joy came from serving others and making their days a little brighter.

He was a man with a heart as big as his personality. Vincent loved antiques, Christmas decorating (he could transform any room into a winter wonderland), Andy Griffith reruns, cross-stitched samplers, and handwritten notes of encouragement. He also had an unmatched talent for finding treasures at estate sales and haggling with a charm no one could refuse. His sense of humor and flair for fun extended to his high school days, where he proudly served as band manager for the Emma Sansom Rebel Marching Band.

Above all, Vincent’s faith was the foundation of his life. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at an early age and was a devoted member of Alabama City Church of God. He prayed with passion, shared the gospel boldly, and lived his faith with joy.

Known as a living legend in Gadsden, Vincent was the life of the party wherever he went. His quick wit and sarcasm had their own fan club, and his larger-than-life presence meant you never had to wonder if he was in the room—you just knew. Whether at an estate sale or holding court at the Peppermint Pony, he turned ordinary moments into unforgettable ones.

Though life handed him challenges, Vincent met them head-on with faith, strength, and of course, a healthy dose of humor. As Clarence reminds us in It’s a Wonderful Life, “No man is a failure who has friends.” If that’s true, then Vincent’s success was unmatched.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Amon (Lucky) and Ann Holladay; brothers, Donald, Bob, Glenn, Sam and Calvin; and niece, Raeann Holladay Linville.

He is survived by his siblings, David (Darlene) Holladay (Paul) Glenda Loveless, Shellia Preston, Sarah Holladay (Pam); his closest nieces and nephews, Lindsey and Jeremy Blevins (Mackenzie [Hunter] & Braxton), Chandler and Lauren Loveless (Liam & Blakely), Jessica Huie (Judeah, Maddox and Gray), Angel Holladay (Madison, Mallory, Morgan and Malea), Jack and Seth Linville and a host of other nieces and nephews; dear friend Jeff Milam and countless others too many to mention who will forever treasure the laughter, love, and memories he gave so freely.

The circle of influence Vincent leaves behind will continue to touch lives. His legacy of love, humor, and faith will carry us forward until we meet him again.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maximizing Mental Health (616 Bellevue Dr., Gadsden, AL 35904).

Honorary pallbearers are David Cochran, G R Norton, Braxton Blevins, and David Holladay.