Volunteers: The Heart of Our Library

By Craig Scott, Director, Gadsden Public Library

One of the greatest strengths of the Gadsden Public Library is the people who support it—not just our staff, but the dedicated volunteers who give their time and talents to help our library thrive. Volunteers play a vital role in allowing us to better serve the public, and I would like to take this opportunity to highlight both the importance of volunteering at the library and two individuals whose dedication has made a lasting impact.

Lori Williams is a familiar and welcome presence at the Gadsden Public Library. Lori visits the library every day, generously offering her time wherever help is needed. She assists in the Children’s Department, works in the Archives Department, and helps with a variety of other tasks that keep our library running smoothly. Her daily commitment frees up staff time, allowing our employees to focus more fully on working with patrons and meeting the needs of our community. Lori’s dedication is a wonderful example of how one volunteer can make a meaningful difference.

Another volunteer whose contributions deserve special recognition is Jim McGuire, President of the Friends of the Gadsden Public Library. Jim, along with a dedicated group of Friends volunteers, helps manage and operate the Friends of the Library Bookstore. When books are donated to the library, these volunteers carefully sort and classify them—fiction, non-fiction, biographies, and more—and price them for resale, typically for just $1 or $2 per book.

The impact of this work is remarkable. Every dollar raised through the Friends of the Library Bookstore is returned directly to the Gadsden Public Library to support our Children’s and Teen programming. Last year alone, the Friends were able to donate over $6,600 to the library—all made possible by Jim’s leadership and the hard work of his volunteers. Their efforts directly enhance the programs and services we are able to offer our youngest patrons.

Volunteers like Lori Williams, Jim McGuire, and the Friends of the Gadsden Public Library are essential to our success. Their generosity, commitment, and passion help ensure that the Gadsden Public Library remains a vibrant and welcoming place for learning, discovery, and community connection.

The Gadsden Public Library is always grateful for community members who are interested in giving back. Whether you have time to volunteer in the library, help with programs, or support the Friends of the Library, there are many ways to get involved. Volunteering is not only a way to support literacy and lifelong learning—it is also a rewarding way to serve our community.

On behalf of the staff and patrons of the Gadsden Public Library, thank you to all of our volunteers. Your dedication truly makes a difference.