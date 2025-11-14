Walter H. Plimpton, 94, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 2.

Walt lived a full and varied life marked by curiosity, creativity and dedication. He began his career as a chiropractor before following his passion for movement and becoming a professional dance instructor. Later, he found success as a developer, investor and property manager, always approaching his work with energy and integrity.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Mariam Plimpton, and his brother, Donald Plimpton.

Walt is survived by his beloved wife, Joanne Plimpton; three sons, Steve Plimpton, Greg (Debra) Plimpton, and Gary Plimpton; grandchildren, Jessica Plimpton, Emily Crumpler, Simone Puccinelli, Alex Plimpton, Rachel Shadle, Olivia Collins, and Seth Plimpton; ten great-grandchildren; and thirteen nieces and nephews.

Walt will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, his love for family and his ability to find joy in every chapter of life.