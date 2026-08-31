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Westbrook sets strong tone in jamboree win over Hokes Bluff

By Alex Chaney

On Thursday, Aug. 20, Hokes Bluff and Westbrook participated in a football jamboree, where their varsity teams played in the first half and JV teams played in the second half.

By the end of the first quarter, the score was still 0-0, but Westbrook was shaping up to be a threat to be reckoned with.

By halftime, Westbrook held a 21-0 lead. Westbrook effectively dominated the offensive and defensive lines, and as a result, Hokes Bluff never got deep into Westbrook territory.

During the JV portion in the second half of the game, the teams started a running clock, and both teams played everyone. Both squads scored one touchdown each, with Westbrook scoring in the third quarter and Hokes Bluff scoring in the fourth.

By the end of the jamboree, Westbrook held a 28-7 win over Hokes Bluff.

Jamboree scores can be a mixed bag; coaches are trying different things and not necessarily pulling out all the stops to win. In this game, however, it was clear that Westbrook dominated up front, especially in the varsity portion, potentially setting the tone for the rest of the season.

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