Westbrook welcomes new baseball coach

By Mark Everett Kelly, Sports Editor

Shortly after the baseball season, schools often make subtle adjustments to help set up their team’s off-season practice schedules and gain a clearer perspective on their goals. Westbrook Christian was not one of those teams.

The Warriors named Ricky Ray Clayton their new baseball head coach, continuing a trend of program-building coaches.

While Clayton brings a winning resume in his years as an assistant under Blake Bone at Etowah (they won state in 2023 and made a final four appearance in 2025), the facilities are what stand out when you visit their school.

“I can’t believe this place; it’s a world-class facility,” Clayton said.

The lounge features drink machines, Xboxes and comfortable seating areas. The locker room is spacious and attached to their dugout.

In the building across from the locker room and lounge, players focus on their hitting and pitching using an advanced system that displays major league ballparks and the results of their contact on a screen near the cage.

Clayton took the time to share his experience hitting with his players, focusing on footwork and how to spin their hips. He knows he belongs at Westbrook, and this is the program that can thrive.

“Other offers came as they do every offseason, but I felt a real peace when I walked in here — like I was home,” Clayton said.

In 2023, the Warriors hired Steve Smith as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach to help begin a standard of excellence they expect. Smith won five state championships at Piedmont and has the football program excited for a big year in 2025.

“Steve and I have the same goals in mind,” Clayton said. “I cannot wait to build this program; we are going to have a good group of coaches and a hungry group of players that are starving to perform.”

Although Clayton had only been there for a few days, he noticed how dedicated his players were by the number who came to the facility to hit and practice.

“I’ve only been here three of four days, and every day, there is a group of players working on things,” he said.

Clayton added to his impressive resume by managing the Choccoloco Monsters to the Sun Belt Baseball Championship in 2024, something he hopes to repeat this summer.

Despite the pressure that comes with taking on a new position, Ray knows you need to provide an environment that fosters both winning and discipline while teaching valuable life lessons.

“I have to be an example. We work hard for the Lord, and He provides the reasons for everything we do,” he said.