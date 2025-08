June 22, 1966 – July 27, 2025

William Bryan Wells III, age 59, of Gadsden, Alabama passed away on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

A memorial service for William will be held Saturday, August 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM at Church of the Holy Comforter, 156 S 9th St, Gadsden, AL 35901.