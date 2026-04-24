Youth in Government Day gives students hands-on civic experience in Gadsden

Gadsden City High School students took part in the city’s annual Youth in Government Day on Tuesday, April 21. Students spent the day learning how local government operates through hands-on participation and job shadowing.

Students began the morning shadowing the mayor, city council members and other city leaders, observing daily responsibilities and gaining firsthand experience with municipal operations. The afternoon featured a mock city council meeting, where students stepped into leadership roles, presented ideas, and voted on measures as part of a simulated legislative session.

A luncheon was held at 210 at the Tracks, where participants and city officials gathered for a midday break. Etowah County Probate Judge Scott Hassell served as guest speaker at the luncheon event.

“The City of Gadsden was proud to host Gadsden City High School students for Youth in Government Day,” the city said in a social media post. “This program allows students to engage in their local government by shadowing the mayor, city council members and city leaders.”

The annual program is designed to give students a closer look at public service and how decisions are made at the local level.