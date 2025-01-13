Boys basketball roundup: Etowah back in the thick of things in area

Photo: Etowah’s Jameson Scissum (2) drives to the basket as Hokes Bluff’s Logan Carr (left) and Bryce Whitaker defend during the Blue Devils’ 58-44 victory in boys basketball on Thursday, Jan. 9 in Attalla. (Courtesy of Alex Chaney)

Etowah got right back in the mix in the Class 4A, Area 11 standings with a 58-44 victory over Hokes Bluff on Thursday, Jan. 9 in Attalla.

The Blue Devils (9-8) are now 2-1 in area play, while the Eagles fell to 3-2. Meanwhile, Ashville’s 66-53 win over Oneonta on Jan. 9 improved the Bulldogs to 4-1 in area action.

Coming out of the first quarter with the score tied 17-17, Etowah outscored Hokes Bluff 16-5 in the second period to take a 33-22 lead into halftime. The Eagles pulled within 45-36 at the end of the quarter but could only muster eight points over the final eight minutes to the Blue Devils’ 13.

Jameson Scissum paced Etowah with a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Peyton Morrison finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Jacob Turner added 10 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Lamont Richardson contributed eight points and 13 rebounds. Baylor Morison chipped in five points and six rebounds.

Bryce Whitaker led the Eagles with 20 points, followed by Noah Johnson and Logan Carr with 11 each. Drew McCarver pulled down seven rebounds, while Carr gathered in five. Anderson Morgan distributed six assists.

Glencoe remained undefeated in Class 3A Area 12 play with a 74-47 win over Ohatchee on Thursday, Jan. 9. Wade Segrest paced the Yellow Jackets (16-5, 5-0) with 16 points, followed by Grant Smith with 13, Davis Honeycutt and Jayden Patton with 11 each and Garrrett Morgan and Bryce Borntrager with eight each.

Titus Jones finished with 24 points, five rebounds and five steals to help Westbrook Christian post a 78-65 victory over Class 3A Area 12 rival Ohatchee on Tuesday, Jan. 7 in Rainbow City. Also for the Warriors (9-5, 3-1), Brady Carden had 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists; Gavin Slocum had nine points three rebounds, two steals and two blocks; Case Burton had seven points and four rebounds; and Bo Kilgo six points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Coosa Christian fell to Jefferson Christian, 68-60, in Class 1A Area 11 action on Tuesday, Jan. 7 in Gadsden. Kylen Johnson scored 18 points for the Class 1A No. 9 Conquerors (10-3).