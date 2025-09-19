County names new EMA director

Etowah County appointed Jim Slick for the newly created position of emergency management agency director on Tuesday, September 16.

The vote was unanimous and came after a series of interviews by a committee assembled by the commission including the sheriff, county engineer and various other professionals from the emergency management field.

Slick, an Oxford native who has lived in Etowah for the last three years, said he brings dedication and passion to the position.

“I’m really looking forward to being this new EMA director and building the agency that will be one of the best, if not the best in the state of Alabama,” Slick said, after pausing to calm his emotions. “I promise you; I will work hard to make that happen.”

Slick has 35 years of emergency medical experience. Beginning at the Oxford Emergency Medical Service in 1985. Slick has since worked at the Oxford fire service and served as assistant fire chief at the Anniston Army Depot.

“There are lots and lots of really good technical reasons that we chose Mr. Slick for this position,” Shane Ellison, Etowah chief executive officer, said. “But I think you saw right there exactly why he is number one in our book. The passion, dedication and commitment to Etowah County to the citizens of Etowah County and all the various communities.”

For the last 11 years, Slick has worked for FEMA at the Center for Domestic Preparedness training first responders, some of which responded to the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Turning in his notice to the department was very emotional, he said, his 30 plus staff are like a family to him, but this new position is what is best for him and his family.

His priority number one, once he takes office, is to focus on staffing, as he will be a “one-man show” until he makes some hires.

Slick wants to focus on the needs of the EMA and what will help it provide the best outcomes for disaster situations, including severe weather, fires, hazardous materials exposure and domestic terrorist situations, he said.

He will focus on preparation, planning, building exercises and exercising those plans to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes to a disaster situation. Plans are only as good as their implementation, and practicing is an important part of that, he said.

Slick is also the head coach for the baseball team at Gadsden Middle School. Through his coaching, he teaches the girls and boys skills and respect for the game. Before each game he gathers the team and prays with them and at the end of the game he and his staff tell the kids that they love them to show them they are important and valued.

Slick will officially take office on Oct. 6, when the new fiscal year begins.