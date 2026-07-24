ECBOE approves purchases, personnel at Cosby’s final meeting

The Etowah County Board of Education held a special-called meeting July 20, approving district purchases and new personnel actions.

Vice Chair Tim Womack called the meeting to order, and outgoing Superintendent Alan Cosby opened with prayer.

Board President Jay Freeman and board member Amanda Johnson were absent.

Cosby welcomed Glencoe City Council members Cody Rampey and Michael Sizemore.

Updates and revisions to the Etowah County Code of Student Conduct were recommended by Cosby and unanimously approved by the board.

A quote from Atlas Industrial Contractors regarding powering shot clocks at the six county high schools also was approved.

Two previously rejected paving bids submitted by Vulcan Materials were reconsidered after consolidation and passed unanimously.

Other items approved unanimously included a lighting bid from A and S Electrical for Southside High School, a bid from Modern Heating and Cooling for Southside High’s press box and concessions, a bid from Cook’s Pest Control for Child Nutrition, a bid from Coosa Behavioral Services and five travel requests.

Several personnel actions also were recommended and approved without issue. Notable administrative hires and transfers included Hollie Sewell as the new principal at Gaston Elementary School and Allison Stevens’ transfer to director of student support services, counseling and accountability from director of special education. Both Sewell and Stevens thanked Cosby and the board.

Carlisle Elementary School Principal Hope Harris thanked the board for approving the school’s new assistant principal, Chris Self, and for the parking lot paving project at the school.

Board members extended congratulations and thanks to all new hires and noted that the meeting marked Cosby’s final board meeting as superintendent before his Aug. 1 retirement.