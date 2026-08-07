Minth breaks ground on $430 million project at former steel mill site

Minth Group Limited, along with the City of Gadsden, broke ground Monday at the former steel mill in Gadsden for what will be the global company’s largest campus.

The international automotive supplier is investing more than $430 million at the 400-acre site that was the previous location for Republic Steel and Gulf States Steel. The new facility will create more than 1,300 jobs.

“This groundbreaking is another exciting step into the future for both Gadsden and Minth,” said Mayor Craig Ford. “We’re continuing to raise the quality of life around the city with riverfront development and projects like the Gadsden Athletic Center, and Minth is a cornerstone for jobs and industry.

“We’re thrilled to have them as part of our community,” he said.

“What started as a family business has now grown to be one of the top 100 auto suppliers in the world,” said Esther Chin, CEO of Minth Group. “Today we celebrate a new milestone, breaking ground on what is the largest land footprint Minth has globally. Gadsden is now part of the Minth family and we couldn’t be more excited to make this a flagship location for our growth in the United States.”

Greer Building Contractors of Gadsden, one of the leading builders in the state, has been selected for the project and plans to begin work in the coming weeks.

“Today’s groundbreaking represents another significant milestone as Minth Group advances toward beginning production in 2027,” said David Hooks, CEO of the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority. “Since acquiring the site in March, the company has made remarkable progress in transforming the former steel mill into a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing facility, demonstrating its strong commitment to both the project and our community.”

Hooks also said the significance of this investment also extends well beyond the redevelopment of the property itself.

“It will serve as a catalyst for economic growth throughout Gadsden, Etowah County, and the broader Northeast Alabama region,” he said. “We are proud that Minth Group has selected Gadsden as the location to expand its North American operations, and we look forward to supporting the company’s continued success while fostering the lasting economic opportunities this transformational investment will create for generations to come.”